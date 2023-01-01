Guilty of harassment: PHC orders to produce ombudsperson’s record

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered to produced Provincial Ombudsperson decision record against Chairman Department of Political Science Emir Ullah, Islamia College University before court regard harassment of students, on Friday.



The counsel for petitioner Sangeen Khan Advocate informed that Provincial Ombudsperson inquiry found guilty Chairman Department of Political Emir Ullah for his involvement in harassment of female students and recommended his termination but Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accepted his appeal and didn’t terminated him.



However, Justice SM Attique Shah inquired from the counsel regarding jurisdiction of Provincial Ombudsperson especially termination of employees while Sangeen Khan argued that Sexual Harassment Act has empowered Ombudsperson in this regard.



In the meantime, Justice Attique inquired regarding availability of record on file, however, the counsel replied that he didn’t the record of provincial ombudsperson inquiry report. The divisional bench of PHC comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Attique Shah ordered submission of Provincial Ombudsperson Inquiry report and declared that court will proceeds on availability of record in this regard while adjourned further hearing.