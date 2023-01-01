‘Gypsy Girl’ mosaic to welcome visitors after Türkiye quakes again

GAZIANTEP (AA): Türkiye’s Zeugma Mosaic Museum, among the largest mosaic museums globally, is set to resume operations Thursday following the Feb. 6 earthquake.

The museum, home to the iconic “Gypsy Girl” mosaic, survived the earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye on Feb. 6 undamaged, yet the mosaic museum was closed to visitors for nearly three months.

The historical Roman-era columns still stand firm in the ruins of the ancient Zeugma in Gaziantep, one of the 11 provinces hit hardest by the quakes.

Over 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes, and many in northwestern Syria.

The museum has attracted over 2.02 million visitors since opening in July 2011.