Haaland trains with Man City after injury scare

Manchester (AFP): Erling Haaland has eased fears over his fitness by training ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Young Boys on Tuesday.

The prolific Norway striker has been a doubt for the Group G clash at the Etihad Stadium after twisting his ankle against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Haaland, who has scored 13 goals this season, showed no obvious sign of discomfort as he participated in a training session open to media on Monday afternoon.

Manager Pep Guardiola earlier said the 23-year-old would be given every opportunity to prove his fitness and that Sunday’s trip to Chelsea would not influence his thinking.

“Yesterday he told me he felt much better than the day of the game but I don’t know,” Guardiola told a press conference.

“I will listen to the doctors and himself. If he says he is ready and does not have pain I will consider to let him to play because from Tuesday to Sunday there’s a lot of days to recover.”

After winning their opening three games in the competition, Champions League holders City can secure their place in the last-16 with a second victory over the Swiss champions following their 3-1 win in Bern last month.

“Tomorrow we have to try to do it, to finish it,” Guardiola said. “There will be more opportunities, but we have the chance to finish and qualify for February, for the next stage, and it means a lot for the club.

“Being there is a success and every time we qualify is really good.”

Reaching the next stage at the earliest opportunity would potentially allow Guardiola to rotate his squad and prioritise the Premier League fixtures against Liverpool and Tottenham that sandwich their next European outing against RB Leipzig on November 28.

Guardiola, however, said there would be no easing up before top spot in the group has been finalised.

“We are not (definitely) first,” he said. “To try to be first, to have the chance to play the second game (of the last-16 tie) at home, that definitely is better.”