Haris Sohail unlikely to take part in PSL4

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Left-handed batsman Haris Sohail is unlikely to take part in the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to a knee injury.

Sohail was drafted in by the Lahore Qalandars during the draft in Islamabad on November 20 but it seems like he won’t be able to play for the franchise after failing to recover from his recurring knee issues.

The 30-year-old had, earlier, returned home without taking part in even a single Test match of the series against South Africa due to the same problem.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conducted a scan at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore — which revealed that Sohail needs at least four months of rehabilitation before being fit to play cricket once again.

The report of the scan added the he must refrain from playing cricket during this period, while his progress will be monitored by the head of PCB’s medical panel Sohail Saleem.