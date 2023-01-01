Heavy rain, storms flood streets, homes in southern Germany

BERLIN (AA) : Bavaria in southern Germany on Sunday was pounded by powerful storms and rain.

Heavy rainfall in the Straubing region caused many streets and basements of homes to flood, according to a statement from the Niederbayern Police Department.

Due to the storm, some roads in the area were blocked by fallen trees.

In the town of Ratzing, a house was struck by lightning, causing a fire on the upper floor. The flames quickly spread, making the house uninhabitable. The homeowner also sustained minor injuries while trying to put out the fire.

According to Bayerischer Rundfunk TV, in the town of Bad Bayersoien, 150 houses had their roofs blown off and numerous vehicles were damaged by the storm and hail.

In the Kammer district of Traunstein, a crane toppled onto a house due to the storm. Although the building’s roof sustained significant damage, reportedly no one was injured.

In the town of Kissing in the Aichach-Friedberg region, the roof of a senior citizens group home was blown off by the storm, and over 100 residents were evacuated.