Hermès launches concierge service in Dubai amid lockdown

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Shortly after the UAE announced a week-long extension of its country-wide lockdown, Parisian luxury label Hermès has decided to launch a concierge service for its customers in the Emirates.

As of April 19, the French maison will be delivering its ubiquitous orange boxes straight to the doorsteps of customers in Dubai with no minimum spend and no delivery charge. It joins the service that has already been up-and-running in Bahrain and Kuwait.

To shop the luxury label’s latest pieces, including its recent spring 2020 collection as well as a brand new range of lipsticks, customers can simply contact one of the two dedicated numbers to place an order and arrange delivery in Dubai.

Meanwhile, in China, the French high-fashion retailer brought in $2.7 million on the day its flagship store reopened in the southern city of Guangzhou, according to a report by Women’s Wear Daily, citing multiple sources.

Courtesy: (Arabnews)