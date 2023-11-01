High morals of South Africans

According to the media, South Africa has recently recalled its ambassador and diplomatic mission to Israel in condemnation of the bombardment of the Gaza Strip, calling it a genocide and collective punishment of innocent and unarmed civilians. The Republic of South Africa also threatened action against the Israeli ambassador over his recent remarks on Peritoria’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war. South Africa’s Foreign Minister told the newsmen that the South African cabinet has taken serious notice of the disparaging remarks of the Israeli ambassador to South Africa about those who are opposing the atrocities and genocide of the Israeli government and the Department of International Relations has been instructed to take the necessary measures within the diplomatic channels and protocols to deal with such undiplomatic conduct of Israeli envoy.

Israel’s invasion of Gaza has entered its fifth week as a total war broke out after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, leaving nearly 1,400 people dead. More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, besides injuries to thousands of others, implementing a tight blockade of the Palestinian territory. The Jewish Army blatantly targets the civilian population, while hospitals, ambulances, schools and refugee camps are the favourite targets of Israeli troops and inhumane airstrikes, which is a blatant violation of all global laws including the Geneva Convention of War, the International Humanitarian law and multiple codes relating to war, peace and fundamental human rights.

The inhumane and vicious war strategy of the Jewish state has now crossed all records and limits of brutalities, the so-called ploy of the right to self-defence of the Israeli regime has now been exposed to the world. Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank mount to warcrimes against humanity, all-out genocide and collective punishment of Palestinians. There have been massive pro-Palestinian protests across the world and huge rallies were staged by the South Africans in support of Palestine in front of the US Consulate in Johannesburg and Israeli embassies in Pretoria and Cape Town, demanding the expulsion of the Israeli envoy from the country. Nelson Mandela’s followers have categorically rejected apartheid doctrine in their nation and now they stand up against apartheid policies and racial discrimination of the Jewish state. If an African nation displays such high morality in support of poor Palestinians, it has now become essential for Arabs and other Muslim countries to abandon their self-assumed economic and diplomatic hitches and wholeheartedly support unarmed Palestinians so they can get true time freedom from the clutches of Jewish occupiers forever.