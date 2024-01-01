Hungarian parliament fails to ratify Sweden’s application to join NATO

Courtesy: Sputnik

BUDAPEST: In a surprising turn of events, the anticipated session faced a significant setback as the ruling parties, as pledged earlier, failed to make an appearance. The glaring absence of their participation thwarted the approval of the agenda, a crucial step that was slated to encompass the pivotal issue of Sweden’s NATO bid. The conspicuous void left by the ruling parties’ nonattendance casts a shadow over the parliamentary proceedings, leaving the fate of Sweden’s NATO aspirations hanging in limbo.

Prior commitments to abstain from the vote on Sweden’s admission to NATO were reiterated by the ruling parties of Hungary, a formidable bloc holding a two-thirds majority in the parliamentary seats. Their stance revealed a deliberate strategy, opting to withhold any decisive actions until a scheduled meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson takes place. This high-stakes diplomatic rendezvous is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of Sweden’s NATO bid, injecting an air of suspense and uncertainty into the unfolding political drama.