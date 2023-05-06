Hygienic condition in one prison bad from another

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musart Hilali observed that she has found during her visits to different jails worsen hygienic condition of prison from another jail while 80% inmates are undertrial accused while only 20% are convicted culprits, on Monday.

Chief Justice continued that concrete steps are taking to improve facilities for inmates and that She has found prison clean during her visit on advance notice while in surprise visits deteriorating condition cleanliness was observed founded which is also creating problems for prisoners.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Musart Hilali observed this during hearing of bail petition of Shamsher-u-Din while Additional Advocate General Danyal Asad Chamkani appeared on behalf of prosecution.

According to prosecution, Shamsher-u-Din has alleged killed Samiullah in the premises Nizampur police station on 27th March 2020 over old rivalry while he was arrested on 25th September 2020.

The counsel argued that petitioner is behind the bar for more than two years while trial didn’t completed after stipulated timeframe and accused has right to obtain bail due to delay and on 9th January 2023 PHC has directed to conclude trial within two months but it is still pending.

Additional Advocate General Danyal Chamkani informed that statement of 9 witnesses had been recorded including principal witness Investigation Officer while argued that delay has occurred due to complication in the murder case. Chief Justice PHC Justice Musart Hilali ordered lower court to conclude the case within 30 days and declared that petitioner may approach court for bail after completion of 30 days after conclusion of arguments.