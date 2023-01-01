IAP delegation apprises CCPO industrialists’ issues

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A delegation of industrialists headed by President of Industrialist Association Peshawar Malik Imran Ishaq held an important meeting with Chief City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line Peshawar and apprised the senior police officer regarding industrialists’ issues.

The delegation of industrialists consisted of the association vice president Mohiy-ud-Din, Executive members Riaz Arshad and Sherbaz Bilour and member IAP Hashim Afridi. Malik Imran Ishaq, the association president congratulated Syed Ashfaq Anwar on his new responsibility as CCPO Peshawar and welcomed his appointment to an important position.

The meeting was informed that the Provincial Finance Minister was briefed and taken into confidence on the proposal of the IGP, after which the Finance Minister assured that resources and funds to the police would be ensured for setting up a dedicated police station for Industrial Estate Hayatabad.

After a detailed discussion on various issues regarding Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar, CCPO Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar assured the delegation of industrialists that the services of the police department will be available to the business community at around the clock and all possible facilities will be provided for the development of business and industries.

Ashfaq Anwar, the CCPO Peshawar said that the establishment of a dedicated police station in the industrial zone is dire need of the hour, assuring that immediate steps will be taken in this regard and he will himself monitor progress on setting up a dedicated police station in industrial estate and all resources will be mobilized and utilized in this regard.

CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar said that the Industrial Estate Police Outpost will be manned by 20 additional permanent police personnel for their presence in the outpost and at the roadblocks.

The Senior Police Officer on the occasion directed the patrol police in the Industrial Estate in two regular shifts and for hi-tech surveillance through modern policing tools, Industrial Estate Hayatabad will be included in the Safe City Project, apart from the residential area of Hayatabad.

Malik Imran Ishaq while speaking on the occasion thanked the CCPO for paying keen attention to the problems of the industrialists. The IAP president expressed full gratitude for taking serious note on the business community issues and hoped that CCPO will play his important role in establishment of a dedicated police station in Industrial Estate Hayatabad as well as maintaining law and order, security, and protection of industrialists in Peshawar.