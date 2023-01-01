ICC nominates Fakhar Zaman for Player of the Month Award

F.P. Report

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council Wednesday revealed the international stars recognised for their outstanding performances in April as the shortlists for the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month Awards were announced.

The nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month encapsulate another dramatic period of international cricket, while the candidates in line for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award acknowledge some of the top talent emerging onto the global stage.

Among the players honoured on the ICC Men’s Player of the Month shortlist is Mark Chapman of New Zealand, nominated for the very first time following his T20I heroics in the recently drawn series in Pakistan. Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya will be hoping to win his second Player of the Month prize thanks to a prolific month of wicket-taking in his side’s Test series victory against Ireland. The final candidate is Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, who earns his first nomination since April 2021 for excelling in the ODI series against New Zealand with two dazzling match-winning centuries.

The ICC Women’s Player of the Month nominees comprise top performers from bilateral series in April, all nominated for the very first time. Thailand’s Naruemol Chaiwai produced a string of fine batting displays as her side recorded a landmark ODI series victory over Zimbabwe. Kavisha Egodage of the UAE enjoyed a prolonged spell of high scores across eight T20I matches during the month. Joining them on the shortlist is Kelis Ndhlovu of Zimbabwe, identified for her wicket-taking threat in ODI and T20I matches in April.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month Nominees for April:

Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

Fakhar was another who began the month in quiet fashion, with modest scores in the T20I series against New Zealand. As the ODI series began, he clicked into gear with immediate results. Chasing 289 in the first match, the opener led his team’s response with a barrage of hitting, resulting in a 124-run stand with Imam-ul-Haq, and eventually a 5-wicket victory thanks to his controlled innings of 117 from 114 balls. With an even more imposing target of 337 for victory in the second ODI, Fakhar once again dominated the visiting bowlers, establishing big partnerships at the top of the order on his way to a memorable 180 not out, allowing Pakistan to record their second highest ever successful ODI chase at a canter.

Mark Chapman (NZ)

While Chapman’s month started in modest fashion, his nomination for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for April stems from a prolific spell of scoring in the tied T20I series in Pakistan. Top scoring for the tourists in the opening T20I, he then went on to score 256 further runs throughout the series without losing his wicket. Unbeaten scores of 65 and 16 were followed by a blistering 71 from 42 balls in the abandoned fourth fixture. Chapman saved his most emphatic performance until the final match, a scintillating 104 not out from just 57 balls helped drag the visitors over the line in a memorable run chase, securing a tied series.

Prabath Jayasuriya (SL)

Jayasuriya clinched the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award back in July 2022 for his outstanding displays with the spinning ball in the Test arena, and this month sees him nominated once more for a similar feat. The left-armer took ten wickets in the first Test against Ireland at Galle, including seven for 52 in the first innings as the hosts won convincingly. The second Test was equally as decisive for Jayasuriya, with the spinner taking seven wickets across both innings, including another five wicket haul. These exploits helped Jayasuriya become the fastest spinner to reach 50 Test wickets in the history of the game during the course of the second innings, a record achieved in just seven Tests.

ICC Women’s Player of the Month Nominees for April:

Naruemol Chaiwai (THAI)

The Thailand skipper enjoyed a fruitful spell at the crease in April, most notably in the 3-0 ODI series victory against Zimbabwe on home soil. The wicketkeeper-batter registered two decisive half-centuries in Bangkok, the first coming in the opening match and in controlled fashion, as she steered her side to a competitive total before the bowlers clinched victory. Her second notable score came in the final ODI – a low scoring affair on a challenging surface, Chaiwai came to the crease at 29 for two, but her 52 from 60 balls was enough to secure the sweep for Thailand, as they continue to develop strongly in ODIs.

Kavisha Egodage (UAE)

Playing in eight T20Is during the month, UAE starlet Egodage was a consistent scorer in the Victoria Women’s T20 Series in Uganda, and also the subsequent Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series in Namibia. The 20-year old ended the Victoria Women’s T20 Series as the tournament’s top scorer, and during the month made five consecutive 30-plus contributions on her way to amassing 236 runs in a busy T20I spell.

Kelis Ndhlovu (ZIM)

The 17-year old bowler has made an impressive start to her international career, which included appearances at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. Making her ODI debut for Zimbabwe last month, she adapted well against a strong Thailand outfit, taking 10 wickets at an average of 5.80 despite series defeat. Her highlight came in the first showdown in Bangkok, where Ndhlovu picked up five wickets for 22 runs. Following up with three for 17 and two for 19 in the second and third ODIs respectively, Ndhlovu continues to thrive on the international stage.