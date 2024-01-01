IE rejects report of Daesh activity

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Islamic Emirate rejected the UN report about the activities of Daesh in Afghanistan.

The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate told TOLOnews that Daesh has been suppressed in Afghanistan and cannot harm other countries from Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, some NGOs want to campaign for Daesh, they are busy on the magnification of Daesh, which is not the right step. We ask that instead of this Daesh campaign, the facts should be taken into consideration and the public mind should not be filled with anxiety,” he said.

In the latest report on the threat posed by ISIL (Daesh) to international peace and security, the Secretary-General stated that Daesh, as the biggest threat in Afghanistan, can also pose a threat to the region and beyond.

The report says that ISIL-K has taken a broad strategy for the recruitment of troops in Afghanistan.

“Notwithstanding a decrease in the number of attacks perpetrated by ISIL-K and its recent loss of territory, casualties, and high attrition among senior and mid-tier leadership figures, Member States continue to consider the group as the greatest threat within Afghanistan, with the ability to project a threat into the region and beyond,” The report reads.

The findings of this report indicate that the decrease in the attacks of the Daesh Khorasan in Afghanistan probably reflects the effect of the Islamic Emirate counter-terrorism efforts and the change in their leadership strategy.

“This is an international problem. Security plans should be formed in this regard,” said Sayed Muqadam Amin, a political analyst.

“Whenever intelligence information is received, the location and number of Daesh are considered. You see that Daesh attacked in Pakistan, Iran and Tajikistan, and the attacks of Daesh have decreased in Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Matin Madadkhail, another political analyst.

This comes as some more countries have also expressed concerns about the possible threats of Daesh in the country, which have always been rejected by the Islamic Emirate.