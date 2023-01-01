IEA reacts to UNAMA statement to UNSC

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the Islamic Emirate welcomes the statement of the UN Secretary General’s special envoy for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva to the UNSS in which she acknowledges “the positive changes that have taken shape in Afghanistan such as the effective ban on narcotics, macro-economic stability, elimination of corruption, access to education or girls in some spaces, collection of revenues, payment of salaries, significant improvement in security and concerned efforts against Daesh.”

“The SRSG’s statement made some efforts to reflect the complex ground realities of Afghanistan, unlike the recent report by the Monitoring Team of the Sanctions Committee and Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, which were both riddled with inaccuracies and heavily tilted to reflect political agendas of some actors,” the statement said.

Speaking at UN Security Council’s Meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, Otunbayeva said, that the “April 5 restrictions against the Afghan women working for the United Nations place a question mark over our activities across the country. We have been given no explanation by the de facto authorities for this ban and assurances that it will be lifted.”

Otunbayeva said that the UN does not want to put the lives of its female staff at risk and therefore asked them to not report to the office and also asked the male staff to stay home to respect nondiscrimination.

The Foreign Ministry’s statement said the Islamic Emirate remains committed to the international norms and obligations that do not contradict the principles of Islamic law, or contravene Afghanistan’s cultural norms or undermine national interests.

“We therefore urge all actors to respect the peremptory norm of non-interference and cease all attempts at meddling in our internal affairs including the modalities and composition of our government and laws,” the statement reads.