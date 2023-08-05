IHC issues notices to parties on appeal against PTI chairman’s sentence

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday issued notices to the parties on the PTI chairman’s appeal against his sentence in the Toshakhana case and his request for the suspension of the sentence.

The court sought the complete record of the Toshakhana case against PTI Chairman and directed the Registrar’s Office to fix the date of hearing of the PTI chairman’s appeal for the suspension of his sentence in the Toshakhana case at the earliest. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri issued the order. According to the IHC order, PTI chairman’s appeal is against the August 5 decision of the trial court. A trial was conducted against the PTI chairman on the complaint of the Election Commission of Pakistan. The trial court sentenced the PTI chairman to 3 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000.

The court ordered that notices be issued to the parties and records of the case be summoned. It should be noted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has requested to suspend the sentence and release him on bail. On August 5, a trial court in Islamabad had sentenced the former prime minister to three years in prison in the case. Following the verdict, the ECP disqualified Imran from contesting general elections for five years.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday sought the complete record of the Toshakhana case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Attock Jail after his conviction.

The order was issued by a division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri on Imran’s petition against his conviction in the said case. On August 5, a trial court in Islamabad had sentenced the former prime minister to three years in prison in the case. Following the verdict, the ECP disqualified Imran from contesting general elections for five years.

“He [Imran] cheated while providing information about gifts he obtained from Toshakhana which later proved to be false and inaccurate. His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt,” the 30-page court order said. The police, already on standby in anticipation of a verdict in the hearing, and arrested him from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore just minutes after Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar announced the judgment.

Subsequently, Imran had filed a petition in the IHC through his lawyers against the trial court’s August 5 verdict, saying that the said order was “liable to be set aside” as it was passed “with the pre-disposed mind”. At the previous hearing, IHC’s Justice Farooq had remarked that the court would issue notices first and decide the suspension only after hearing the respondents.

In a written order issued on Saturday, the court issued a notice to the district election commissioner of Islamabad. “This appeal is directed against judgment dated 05.08.2023, whereby the appellant was tried in complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan under section 190 of the Election Act, 2017, was convicted and awarded three (03) years imprisonment along with fine of Rs100,000. “Notice to the respondent. Office is directed to requisition the record of the learned Trial Court.

A day earlier, PTI lawyers expressed “serious apprehensions” over Imran’s safety in Attock Jail. After his arrest on Aug 5, Imran was taken to Attock Jail where, according to his counsels, he was being provided “C-class facilities”. They had also earlier filed a petition in the IHC seeking the PTI chief’s transfer to Adiala jail, on which a verdict has been reserved. In a press conference on Friday, Naeem Haider Panjotha Imran’s advisor on legal affairs said the ex-premier was facing serious threats to his life and demanded immediate steps to provide him with home-made food and other facilities.

He claimed that PTI’s legal team tried their best to meet Imran on Thursday but only his wife was allowed to meet him. He stressed that it was their legal right to meet the PTI chief as they needed his instructions regarding his various cases as well as signing the power of attorney to appear in court on his behalf. (PPI)