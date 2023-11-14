IHC orders stay on in-prison trial in cypher case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued directives on Tuesday to stay proceedings on the cypher case against ousted premier Imran Khan and former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz adjourned till November 16 the hearing on Imran’s appeal against the ongoing in-prison trial being conducted by a special court formed under the Official Secrets Act.

Moreover, the court summoned all records pertaining to proceedings conducted in the trial thus far, as well as reasons for conducting it in-prison.

The court issued directives to immediately suspend proceedings in the cypher case while rejecting the attorney general of Pakistan’s (AGP) plea against the same.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran and party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi remain incarcerated in Adiala jail, where the trial was being conducted.

A day earlier, the anti-graft watchdog sought implementation of an Islamabad accountability court’s arrest warrants against the PTI chief in the Toshakhana and £190m settlement cases.

Imran is being held under judicial custody in connection with the cypher case in Adiala jail.

courtesy : tribune express