IHC suspends Pervaiz Elahi’s detention order under MPO, orders his release

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the detention of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance and ordered his immediate release.

Former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi has challenged his arrest under MPO in Islamabad High Court. He pleaded with the court to strike down his arrest under MPO and order his immediate release.

The PTI president had made the secretary interior, IGP Islamabad and others respondents in the plea.

IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri heard the case and ordered release orders of PTI President Elahi. The court also issued notices to respondents and sought replies in next hearing.

The IHC also ordered the former Punjab chief minister to appear before court in the next hearing and refrained him from giving statements until the next hearing.

It may be noted that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was rearrested by Islamabad police under 3-MPO soon after his release on the orders of Lahore High Court.

The LHC had ordered the additional registrar for security, DIG Operations, and other senior police officials to ensure that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi returned safely to his home.

Soon after he was shifted to Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad ordered his detention for a period of 15 days under the Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Elahi is among several PTI leaders who have been booked under the MPO amid the crackdown against the party in the aftermath of the May 9 riots.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on August 14 had arrested Elahi over failing to provide information to the accountability bureau in assets beyond the means case against him, his son Monis Elahi and other family members.