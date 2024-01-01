IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : International Monetary Fund has approved 1.1 billion dollars final tranche for Pakistan under the Stand-By Arrangement.

The IMF’s Executive Board has allowed for immediate disbursement of the final tranche, bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to about three billion dollars.

Pakistan and the IMF had reached Staff Level Agreement on second and final review for remaining 1.1 billion dollars under the Stand-By Arrangement on 20th of last month.

In a statement, the IMF said Pakistan’s determined policy efforts under the 2023 Stand-By Arrangement have brought progress in restoring economic stability.

It said moderate growth has returned, external pressures have eased and inflation has begun to decline.