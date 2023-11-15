IMF, Pakistan very close to sign Staff Level Agreement despite challenges: Kristalina Georgieva

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Bloomberg in an interview that Pakistani authorities are implementing the program under very difficult conditions and both IMF and Pakistan are very close to an agreement.

MF chief also talked about global growth and Israel-Hamas War.

Earlier, a series of technical-level discussions between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are being held wherein the international lender has pressed for stringent measures against anti-money laundering and suspicious transactions.

The officials from the State Bank and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) are actively engaged in briefings with the IMF mission, sharing comprehensive reports on cyber-related crimes up to September 2023. The IMF has urged the formulation of clear policies to combat tax crimes and suspicious transactions.

Ahead of the upcoming budget, there is a notable emphasis on imposing tougher penalties against dubious transactions.