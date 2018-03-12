Imran, Zardari playing dangerous game against democracy: Rafique

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan are playing a dangerous game against democracy.

The federal minister, while making serious allegations of horse-trading in the recent Senate elections, also complained that several newly-elected senators were taken to an undisclosed locations to switch their loyalties.

He said that the Jamaat-e-Islami will support the PML-N in the elections for Senate Chairman and they will visit their leaders soon.

He said PML-N candidate for Senate Chairman Raja Zafar-ul-Haq was a political stalwart and has struggled his entire life for the sake of democracy and rule of law, while on the other hand there was no political achievements of opposition candidate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Advertisements