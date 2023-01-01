India romp to nine-wicket win to level T20 series with Windies

Lauderhill (Agencies): India powered to an emphatic nine-wicket victory in their T20 international against the West Indies on Saturday thanks to a magnificent opening partnership from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as they levelled the five-match series at 2-2.

West Indies set India a target of 179 to win, which looked challenging on a slow surface but the opening pair made short work of the task, rattling up 165 before Gill finally departed for 77 in the 16th over. Jaiswal, the 21-year-old left hander, ended unbeaten on 84 after some outstanding strokeplay, producing 11 fours and three sixes to the delight of the heavily pro-India crowd at the Broward County Stadium in South Florida.

The series decided concludes at the USA’s recognised international cricket venue on Sunday and India will now fancy their chances of a comeback from trailing 2-0. Shimron Hetmyer struck a lively 61 as West Indies recovered from a shaky start to reach 178-8.