India says China ‘very supportive’ of various outcomes at G-20 summit

NEW DELHI (AA) : India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said Saturday that China has been very supportive in yielding various outcomes during the country’s G-20 presidency.

Jaishankar acknowledged China’s contributions in deliberations during the summit.

“I think it is for every country to decide at what level they would be represented. I don’t think one should overly read meanings into it,” Jaishankar said at a news conference after the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

“What I think is important is what is the position that country has taken, how much that country has contributed to the deliberations and the outcomes and I would say here that all the G20 members, China as well, was very supportive of various outcomes and it is only because the members were supportive and collaborative,” he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the summit along with Russian President Vladimir Putin who sent Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Chinese delegation was led by Premier Li Qiang.

The 18th G-20 Leaders’ Summit began Saturday in New Delhi under the theme, “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

The two-day summit is being held at the newly inaugurated Pragati Maidan conference center at the Bharat Mandapam Culture Corridor, where a statue of Nataraja, the Hindu God of dance, as an important symbol of cosmic energy, creativity and power, is located.

At its core, the G-20 is an intergovernmental forum primarily concerned with economic issues made up of the world’s 20 largest economies — 19 countries and the EU.