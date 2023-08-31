India sees driest August in 122 years

ANKARA (AA) : India experienced the driest August since 1901, the Weather Department said on Friday.

“All India Rainfall during 1-31 August 2023 and during past 123 years for Aug ( 161.7 mm) lowest since 1901,” India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

According to the Weather Department, there was a large “rainfall deficiency received in August month of monsoon 2023 over India,” and August saw a deficit of 35% rainfall for the month.

India’s average “mean and maximum temperatures in August 2023 were the record highest since 1901, and the minimum temperature was the second highest.”

Low rainfall and weak monsoon conditions were the main reason for the high temperature.

The Weather Department, however, said that monthly rainfall for September over the country “is most likely to be normal.”

Mahesh Palawat, a private weather forecaster, said that this monsoon season, due to El Nino — the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean — impacted the number of weather systems in the Bay of Bengal, which resulted in less rainfall.

“However, we saw heavy rainfall in the foothills this time,” he said, adding that there have been erratic weather patterns observed in the country.

Earlier this year, India’s capital, New Delhi, recorded its coldest May in 36 years.

India is presently witnessing monsoon season that lasts from June to September.