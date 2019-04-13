Indian forces martyr two more youth in occupied Kashmir
/ April 13, 2019
Monitoring Desk
SRINAGAR: At least two more Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian occupied forces in their fresh act of state terrorism in Shopian district, on Saturday.
According to reports, the occupied forces martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Gahand area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.
Indian police claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.