Indian police arrests 4 more Kashmiri youth in IOK

F.P. Report

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested four youth in south Kashmir’ Islamabad and Pulwama districts, reported

The police arrested three youth, identified as Adil Ahmed Dar, Aqib Fayaz Makroo and Aajaz Ahmed Sofi during house raid in residents of Arwani and Gund Chahal areas of Islamabad district. The police took into custody another youth, Tawfeeq Ahmed Butt, from Mongahama in Tral area of Pulwama district.

The police dubbed the arrested youth as over-ground workers of mujahid organizations.

The police had also arrested five youth during house raids in Gundipora and Warihama areas of Badgam district, the other day.