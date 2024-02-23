India’s water aggression, what next?

According to the media, the water flow of the Ravi River has reportedly been stopped to Pakistan after the completion of the Shahpur Kandi barrage. Pakistan would not receive the previously allotted 1150 cusecs water from India any more, which will now be supplied to Indian farmers in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). India has constructed a series of dams and barrages on the rivers coming into Pakistan from occupied Jammu and Kashmir causing serious water shortages, and irrigation problems in the low-stream country.

Over the past two and half decades, India has violated the multiple provisions of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) by constructing dams, and barrages, power-generating projects, and irrigation initiatives on the River Neelum and Chenab. It is sheer water aggression to deprive Pakistan of its share of water from the three western rivers allocated to it under the treaty as a lower riparian country. The government of Pakistan has been consistently raising its concerns regarding the construction of dams and barrages by India on the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab), claiming that these constructions violate the treaty’s provisions related to the sharing and use of these rivers’ waters. India, however, continued its planned water aggression against Islamabad on the plea that New Delhi fully comply with the treaty and use water from western rivers for irrigation, flood control, and hydropower generation, which are allowed under the treaty. Wherein, as a lower riparian country Pakistan can use water for irrigation and other purposes from the rivers Ravi and Sutlej which were allotted to India under the 1960 Indus Water Treaty (IWT). Although, India uses the water of three western rivers on the same pretext but it completely stops the water of three Eastern rivers which provide the same water use to Pakistan. Anyhow it is not clear whether such kind of water theft or water aggression comes under the violation of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) or not that had been the legal dilemma between the two South Asian neighbours over the past years. Historically, New Delhi had been exploiting the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty through disputed constructions on the Pakistani side of three western rivers. Taking advantage of its upper riparian position, India blatantly uses Pakistan’s share of water for various purposes, causing serious water insecurity, soil erosion, and other environmental issues in Pakistan.

In fact, the dispute highlights ongoing tensions, differing interpretations of the treaty, and misuse and manipulation of the accord provisions by New Delhi which has brought both nations into an unceasing tussle. The historical agreement involves three parties, India, Pakistan, and the World Bank which acts as a mediator and guarantor of the decades-long accord. The Pakistani sides have always raised objections to Indian constructions on the western three rivers but it takes months and years to collect factual data, raise concerns, arrange an onsite inspection, and file a legal case with the World Bank for onward debate, discussion, or decision. New Delhi has taken full advantage of such a prolonged procedure and further employed delaying tactics to complete unlawful construction until a verdict/third-party intervention failed its nefarious designs.

Pakistan faces significant water insecurity due to several factors, including population growth, climate change, inefficient water management practices, and the impacts of India’s water aggression in the shape of upstream developments. The country heavily relies on the Indus River system for its water supply, which is under pressure due to reduced water flows, pollution, increased demand, and blockage in the upstream. Water insecurity is a grave challenge that is further exacerbated by political tensions and disputes with neighboring India over the water-sharing mechanism. Addressing these challenges requires sustainable water management practices, improved infrastructure, and cooperation among riparian states which is not possible without the involvement of the World Bank or any other third-party mechanisms that press India to comply with the Indus Water Treaty in good faith without tempering its provisions and hurting its sole. So, Pakistani growers get their due share of water and our cultivating land does not turn into a barren desert. Unfortunately, if it does not happen, the future wars between Islamabad and New Dehli will be on the water issue instead of Sir Creek or Kashmir.