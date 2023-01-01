Inflation rate reaches 29.21pc in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The overall inflation rate has reached 29.21 percent in the country, citing a weekly report on inflation issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

According to the report, 20 essential items became expensive, seven became cheaper while the prices of 24 items remained stable in a week.

Electricity became expensive by 20.98 percent, tomatoes by 19.71 percent, eggs by 4.77 percent, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 4.12 percent.

Garlic and onion became expensive by 3.09 percent and 2.58 percent, respectively.

Bananas became cheaper by 5.36 percent and sugar by 1.15 percent. Other items including ghee, cooking oil and flour also became cheaper.