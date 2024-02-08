Interior Minister briefed on upcoming election

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior, Dr. Gohar Ejaz, met top officials of the provincial government, at Chief Secretary’s office Peshawar, to discuss the ongoing security arrangements for the upcoming polls, across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The caretaker minister was briefed by top officials responsible for the conduct of General Election 2024. Ejaz emphasized the significance of contingency plans in case the online system of ECP failed and asked the top-officials of the provincial bureaucracy to ensure efficiency of backup mechanisms through pre-polls drill exercises.

The caretaker federal minister praised the effort put in to develop the online application for the conduct of GE-2024 i.e. the “Provincial Election Workspace” that would conduct polls through more than fifteen thousand polling stations across the province. The caretaker minister was briefed on significant issues such as ramps for disabled persons, generators for backup, snap check posts, emergency plans developed for health department and Rescue 1122, transportation plans for ballot boxes and the backup offline dashboards and infrastructure developed in case telecommunications services faced any interruptions.

Dr. Gohar Ejaz praised the concerned officials for successful undertaking of mock exercises and drills to ensure smooth conduct of general election on February 8th. The minister was briefed about the security plan and KP Govt.’s preparations for February 8, 2024 general election in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts here at Chief Secretary KP Office. Chief minister of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Arshad Hussain Shah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IGP KP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Commandant Frontier Constabulary Moazzam Jah Ansari and other senior officials were also present during the top level meeting. Dr Gohar Ejaz added that provision of security to voters was the top priority of the Government and no compromise would be made on law and order situation during upcoming election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including merged tribal districts.