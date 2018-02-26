Interior Ministry puts former federal minister Javed Qazi on ECL: sources

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has put former federal minister for Railways and Communication Lt-Gen (retd) Javed Ashraf Qazi on the Exit Control List, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, former chairman Railway board Lt Gen (retd) Saeed-ul-Zafar has also been placed on the list.

Former General Manager Railways Maj Gen (retd) Hamid Hasan Butt and Brig (retd) Akhtar Ali was also placed on the ECL.

The National Accountability Bureau had requested placing the names of the former federal minister and other officers on the list.

The officials face the allegation of transferring Railway land to Royal Palm Golf Club, sources said, adding that they allegedly caused a loss of more than Rs2 billion to the national exchequer.

Advertisements