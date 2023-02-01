Internet services down across Pakistan

(Web Desk) : A widespread disruption in internet services was experienced throughout the country on Sunday night, with numerous users expressing difficulties in accessing social media platforms.

Complaints flooded in from parts of the country, highlighting outages on YouTube, Facebook and X [formerly Twitter]. Some users resorted to reporting problems on WhatsApp.

The cities most severely affected by this issue include Karachi, Lahore, Mirpur Khas and Rawalpindi.

According to Downdetector, the website versions of these apps have been inaccessible since around 7:00 pm.

The cause of the outage remains unclear, as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has yet to release a statement regarding the matter.

Surfshark, a virtual private network company based in Lithuania, revealed in a report that, during the first half of 2023, Pakistan was ranked below Iran and India among countries at the forefront of imposing internet restrictions.

The report emphasised that Asia witnessed the highest concentration of internet shutdowns during this period.