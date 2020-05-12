Interpol issues notice for wife of US diplomat over fatal car crash

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence officer, was charged with causing death by reckless driving in the UK but was granted diplomatic immunity on the grounds that she was married to a US government employee.

Interpol has issued an arrest warrant for Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, who is wanted in Britain over a deadly car crash, according to ITV.

ITV reporter Adam Clart took to Twitter to announce the news.

The UK Prime Minister’s spokesman said on Monday that London’s position remains that ‘the US decision not to extradite Anne Sacoolas is a denial of justice’, adding that she should return to the UK.

19-year-old Harry Dunn died last August after he collided with a car going in the opposite direction outside a US-run military base in Northamptonshire. Anne Sacoolas, a former CIA operative and the wife of a US intelligence official, who was driving the car, admitted that she had been travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Sacoolas was charged with causing death by reckless driving but was allowed to leave the UK nearly three weeks after the incident. She was granted diplomatic immunity on the grounds that she was married to a US government employee.

The decision is still being debated because of the ambiguity of the suspect’s status.

In October, the Foreign Office said that the woman’s immunity had expired since her husband no longer occupied his post and asked the US to extradite Sacoolas. The US Department of State turned down the request.

Earlier this month, the late teenager’s parents appealed directly to US President Trump, asking him to get Sacoolas extradited to the UK. (Spuntik)