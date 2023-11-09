Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Khan

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan says Allama Muhammad Iqbal dreamed of Pakistan and we are a manifestation of his dream.

Addressing a special ceremony to commemorate Iqbal Day, in Washington he said Iqbal is our ideological compass and our lodestar because he gave us the ideological basis for the state of Pakistan. He said was a philosopher and his philosophy was not confined to the subcontinent.

He said Iqbal talked about alliance of civilizations before this thought was developed in the late 20th century or early 21st century.

Simultaneously a photo exhibition was also arranged by the Embassy of Pakistan in collaboration with International Academy of Letters USA, Sadequain Foundation USA and Sadequain Gallery of Chicago to pay tributes to iconic calligrapher, painter and poet Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi, TI PP SI NI, often referred to as Sadequain Naqqash.

Masood Khan highlighted those scholars from all over the world travel to Pakistan to discuss Iqbal’s thought. He said we as Pakistanis should be proud of having such a genius who guided us in the formative years of Pakistan. And he propounded this idea which manifested itself in the state of Pakistan.

Other speakers dilated upon various dimensions and perspectives of Iqbal’s thought, as a poet and philosopher, and drew its relevance to the contemporary world.