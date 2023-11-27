Iran and India discuss formation of regional contact group for Afghanistan

KABUL (Agencies): Iran’s special representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, recently held a meeting with J.P. Singh, the joint secretary of India’s foreign ministry, to explore the creation of a regional contact group for Afghanistan. During their discussion, Qomi emphasized the group’s objective, which is to address political and economic issues with the ultimate goal of fostering stability in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Charge d’Affaires in Kabul and its Special Representative for Afghanistan had previously emphasized that the formation of a contact group by Afghanistan’s neighbors was one of the topics discussed during the Moscow Format meeting.

One of the key topics of conversation was the significant role that Chabahar Port can play in enhancing economic ties between Iran, India, and Afghanistan. In a parallel development, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, during his visit to Tehran, engaged in talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Hossein Abdullahian and his political and economic deputies.

The discussions between Kwatra and the Iranian delegation covered various aspects, including bilateral relations, connectivity projects, and, notably, the Chabahar Port.

Chabahar Port’s strategic significance lies in providing Afghanistan access to diverse markets, such as Europe, the Middle East, India, and China, thereby bolstering Afghanistan’s global trade relationships.

These diplomatic efforts highlight the shared interest of Iran and India in supporting Afghanistan’s stability and economic development, with Chabahar Port serving as a pivotal component of this collaboration. The formation of a regional contact group and discussions surrounding Chabahar Port underscore the importance of regional cooperation in shaping Afghanistan’s future and strengthening its ties with neighboring countries.