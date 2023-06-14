Iran hands over another 15 Afghan prisoners

KABUL (Khaama Press): 15 Afghanistan nationals have been released from the Al Ghadir prison in the Zahidan city of Iran, officials said.

The released prisoners were handed over to the diplomatic representative of Afghanistan in Nimroz. These freed people were arrested due to the lack of legal documents during the past years.

This comes two days after releasing of over 101 Afghan prisoners Sunday to Afghanistan who was serving prison sentences in Iran.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan on Monday, “As a result of the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Directorate of Follow-up and Supervision of the Leader’s Orders and the General Director of Prisons, 100 Afghan prisoners were transferred again in Nimruz in connection with the agreement reached with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

According to Askar Jalalian, Iran’s deputy director of international affairs and human rights at the Ministry of Justice, the inmates were given to the Taliban via the Nimroz border to complete the remainder of their sentences there.

“The handover was made possible through the joint efforts of the Committee for the Transfer of Convicts at the Ministry of Justice, along with the cooperation of the judiciary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Prisons Organization.”

According to the Iranian Justice Ministry, close to 800 Afghan prisoners were given to members of Afghanistan’s interim Taliban government last year per the terms of the two countries prisoner transfer agreement.