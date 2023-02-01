Iran rejects US ‘allegations’ on drones used in Red Sea incidents

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday said “allegations” it provided drones to Houthis in Yemen were aimed at deviating “public opinion.”

“This is also one of those allegations…which are made in line with efforts to deviate public opinion of nations and to cover up crimes by the Zionist regime and the US government,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.

His remarks come after ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi militants struck three commercial ships on Sunday in the Red Sea, while a US warship shot down three drones in self-defense during the hours long assault, the US military said.

The Iranian-backed Houthis claimed two of the attacks.

The strikes marked an escalation in a series of maritime attacks in the Mideast linked to the Israel-Hamas war, as multiple vessels found themselves in the crosshairs of a single Houthi assault for the first time in the conflict.

The US vowed to “consider all appropriate responses” in the wake of the attack, specifically calling out Iran, after tensions have been high for years now over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

Courtesy: alarabiya