Ireland issues schedule for Pakistan T20 series

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Cricket Ireland Thursday issued the schedule for the Pakistan cricket team’s T20I tour to Ireland.

Pakistan will take on the hosts at Clontarf in Dublin on 10, 12 and 14 May 2024.

The matches will begin at 3pm local time.

This series serves as a preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June, with the two teams slated to face each other again on June 16th, 2024, during the tournament’s initial Group Stage.

Following their matches in Ireland, Pakistan will journey to England where they are set to engage in four T20Is against the reigning T20 World Champions.

Schedule for the Ireland vs Pakistan series:

10 May, 2024: First T20I at Clontarf

12 May, 2024: Second T20I at Clontarf

14 May, 2024: Third T20I at Clontarf