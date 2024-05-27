ISPR: Five soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in KP operations

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: As many as 23 terrorists were killed in three separate operations carried out by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a day after an Army captain and a havildar were martyred in a gunbattle in Peshawar.

According to an ISPR statement issued in Rawalpindi on Monday, during 26-27 May 2024, 23 terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces personnel in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On 26 May, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in general area Hassan Khel, Peshawar District, where six terrorists were successfully neutralized by the security forces and multiple hideouts were busted. Captain Hussain Jehangir and Havildar Shafiq Ullah also embraced Shahadat on 26 May, while fighting gallantly.

On 27 May, in another operation conducted in Tank District, Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which 10 terrorists were sent to hell.

The third engagement occurred in general area Bagh, Khyber District, wherein the security forces sent seven terrorists to hell, while two terrorists were injured. However, during the intense exchange of fire, five brave soldiers; Naik Muhammad Ashfaq Butt (age 32 years; resident of district Kahuta), Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar (age 30 years; resident of district Poonch), Sepoy Taimoor Malik (age 32 years; resident of district Layyah), Sepoy Nadir Sagheer (age 22 years; resident of district Bagh) and Sepoy Muahmmad Yasin (age 23 years; resident of district Khushab), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom (Shahadat).

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations were being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR statement said, adding security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

