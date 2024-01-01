Israel army kills Palestinian teen after West Bank ‘attempted attack’

JERUSALEM (AFP): Israel’s military said its troops killed a Palestinian assailant in the occupied West Bank, with the Palestinian health ministry identifying him as a teenager.

Israeli forces “identified a terrorist who came in their direction and attempted to carry out a stabbing attack,” a military statement said.

“The soldiers fired at him and killed him,” it said.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the fatality as Majd Shahir Aramin, 14, and said he had been killed by Israeli forces.

The deadly incident took place near Hebron in the southern West Bank, the army and the Palestinian ministry said.

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has seen a surge in violence for more than a year, but especially since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on October 7.

According to Palestinian officials, at least 519 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Attacks by Palestinians have killed at least 12 Israelis in the West Bank over the same period, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.