Israel kill son in front of his father

GAZA (Quds News Network): This is Ahmad Rani Sammour. His father wrote:



“Imagine that your beloved son, the apple of your eye, is crossing the street in front of you, and you’re waiting for him to reach you. He’s running toward you, happy, then suddenly he gets killed. Time stops, you feel like you’re in a nightmare, running towards him but unable to reach him, unable to pull him out of danger, unable to embrace him or even exchange a farewell glance.

Then you stand there helpless, just looking at him from afar, entrusting him to God, and you continue your path with tears streaming down your cheeks, unable to shake off the image of his fall.

Maybe this sounds like a fantasy, but this is what happened to me and others.”

Israel killed Ahmad in front of his father because “it has the right to defend itself.”