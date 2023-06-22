It is never too late to say no to injustice: PM

PARIS (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday called on the international community to come up with a plan for fair, equitable and judicious distribution of resources to ensure sustainable peace and harmony in the world.

Speaking here at the summit for a “New Global Financing Pact”, he said North had made progress and they would look forward to implementing its experiences in Pakistan, for providing jobs and livelihoods and for promoting industry and agriculture by learning from its model of success. “It must be remembered that if South is in trouble the world can’t move ahead. We are like one body and if one limb of the body is in trouble it is painful for the rest of the body as well.”

The prime minister said last year, Pakistan faced devastating floods due to climate change and in those floods 33 million people were affected, millions of acres of standing crops were washed away, 1700 people including children died and half a million animals were drowned. Two million houses were either completely demolished or partially damaged, he said, adding the people of Pakistan bravely faced the devastating impacts of the floods.

He said his government had to spend hundreds of millions of dollars from its own scarce resources to give financial assistance to the flood affectees all over the country. “We are very grateful to friendly countries across the globe for the valuable and timely contribution,” he added.

He said the international financial institutions agreed to give loans for help of millions of people, but it would have burdened Pakistan, further exacerbating the already precarious financial situation. Shehbaz Sharif said he took the United Nations Secretary General to the flood affected areas where city after city was sunk. Thousands of women gave birth to children in the camps set up for the flood affectees, he recalled, adding in far flung areas, the government had to provide food, medicine, water and education at temporary camps.

He said the people of Pakistan faced crises and problems in the past courageously and they would also overcome the adverse effects of the floods. He urged the world to come forward to generously provide opportunity and assistance through a mechanism which satisfied the most vulnerable having bare minimum. “It will create harmony in terms of economic justice and fairness. It is never too late to say no to injustice.” He appreciated French President Emmanuel Macron for organizing the summit to discuss the very important subject related to financing issues of humanity.

The Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Managing Director International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva also met on the sidelines of New Global Financial Pact Summit here and exchanged views on the ongoing programme and cooperation between Pakistan and the IMF.

Recalling their recent telephone conversation on May 27, Shehbaz Sharif apprised Georgieva of Pakistan’s economic outlook. The prime minister outlined the steps taken by the government for economic growth and stability. He underscored that all prior actions for the 9th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) had been completed and the Government of Pakistan was fully committed to fulfilling its obligations as agreed with the IMF.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the funds allocated under the IMF’s EFF would be released as soon as possible. This would help strengthen Pakistan’s ongoing efforts towards economic stabilisation, and bring relief to its people. The IMF managing director shared her institution’s perspective on the ongoing review process. The meeting provided a useful opportunity to take stock of the progress in that context.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Sherry Rehman; Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi and Pakistan’s Ambassador to France, AsimIftikhar Ahmad attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said the realisation of the pledges for resources’ mobilisation under the Loss and Damage Fund established at COP 27 was of the utmost importance.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Special US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, on the sidelines of New Global Financing Pact Summit here, said being a common problem, the environmental issues required a joint strategy and efforts. Both the leaders expressed good wishes for each other.

The prime minister appreciated John Kerry and the United States Administration for their priorities on the environment-related issues. The first-ever appointment of John Kerry as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate also manifested the realisation of the importance of the issue. The prime minister observed that environmental problems were adversely affecting the development and growth rate of the developing countries. He highlighted that the unprecedented floods of 2022 had exacerbated the economic woes of Pakistan. The prime minister urged the developed countries to help the developing word overcome the negative impacts of the environmental issues on their growth rate. He believed that the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held in Paris was a ray of hope for the developing world.

Moreover, he said, the reformation of the international financial infrastructure was also important to provide resources to the developing countries. John Kerry endorsed the prime minister’s viewpoint of threats posed by the climate change to the developing world. Both the leaders agreed to keep up the contacts and consultation to carry out joint efforts for the purpose.

Moreover, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that supporting the debt-burdened developing countries under New Global Financing Pact was the need of the hour for the relief of their people.

The prime minister, in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held here, said the disastrous impacts of climate change had exacerbated the difficulties of the already suffering developing states. He appreciated the French president for hosting the Summit and inviting him to the event as well as for the warm hospitality.

The prime minister paid tribute to the French president for taking a “bold step” towards the development of a system based on financial equity for the developing world faced with the challenges like the dearth of resources, debt burden, interest payments, and stalled development. The prime minister appreciated President Macron for his effort toward evolving a global consensus. The French president thanked the prime minister for participating in the Summit. During the meeting, both leaders also discussed other matters of mutual interest and agreed to keep up the contacts.

PM meets UN Secretary General, Saudi Crown Prince, Egypt president: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Summit for New Global Financing Pact here and discussed the challenges of climate change being faced by the world, especially Pakistan.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the UN Secretary General and expressed his best wishes for him. In response the Secretary General also expressed goodwill to PM Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif told the UN Secretary General that he considered him the benefactor of Pakistan as “we cannot forget your help during the last year’s floods”. He said the UN Secretary General himself was a witness to the of devastation caused by the climate change in the country. The prime minister also informed the UN Secretary General about the measures taken by the government for rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-hit areas.

“Reconstruction of the infrastructure affected by the floods and rehabilitation of the flood affected people is the government’s top priority,” he added. He said due to the climate changes, financial burden on the developing countries had been increased manifold as they were facing new challenges to raise the economic growth and maintain fiscal balances.

PM Shehbaz called for utilizing the Loss and Damage Fund to provide financial assistance to the developing countries. The summit in Paris for the New Global Financing Pact was a good start in the right direction, he added. He said along with climate justice, a fair attitude was also required in the distribution of global financial resources with developing countries. The UN Secretary General appreciated the commitment of the prime minister and his government for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also met Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Muhammad bin Salman here on the sidelines of the Summit for New Global Financing Pact.

Besides discussing matters relating to mutual interests, the two leaders agreed to further expand the shared actions to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse areas. Prime Minister Sharif expressed his best wishes to the Saudi Crown Prince. Prince Muhammad bin Salman also expressed his goodwill for the Pakistani government and its people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi here wherein the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in multiple fields. The meeting was held here on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit being hosted by France. The prime minister, along with a delegation, is on an official visit here to attend the Summit on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The prime minister said that the establishment of Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 held in Sharm El-Sheikh was an important development. He said the Loss and Damage Fund had laid the basis for an important milestone at the global level. The prime minister said that the resolve shown at Sharm El-Sheikh was moving forward gradually. The two leaders resolved to promote and further strengthen the bilateral relations. They also agreed to keep up the bilateral contacts on regional as well as international affairs.