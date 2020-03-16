Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi takes oath as Supreme Court judge

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi on Monday was sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court.

He filled the seat that was left vacant by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa departure.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by judges, law officers and senior lawyers.

Justice Naqvi will serve as a Supreme Court Judge until 2025.

The Ministry of Law had issued a notification after the approval of President Arif Alvi.

Profile

Hailing from Gujranwala, Justice Naqvi was elevated to the Bench on 19 February 2010 at the Lahore High Court, Lahore. Justice Naqvi has been a practising Advocate at the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the High Courts since 2001 and 1988.

The judge mainly practised and covered Criminal Law, Anti-Terrorism Law, Constitutional law, Arbitration (ADR), Property law, Land Acquisition, Land Revenue, Family law, Customs, Excise, Income Tax, Insurance, Finance, Intellectual Property and Public Interest Litigation, Energy, Social Sector Development, Empowerment of the Civil Society, Legal Education and Reform, Transparency, Devolution, Legal & Judicial Reform and Not-for-Profit Laws.

The focus of his legal practice has been pro-poor and pro-development.

Justice Naqvi is an avid sports fan and had been a regular member of the cricket team during his school and university days.