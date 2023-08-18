Kankor exam held without girls’ participation

KABUL (TOLOnews): The last round of the current solar year’s university entrance exam (Kankor) was held in Kabul, but without the participation of girls.

The National Examination Authority (NEXA) said that the entrance exam was held in Kabul for one day and fifteen thousand graduates of the twelfth grade participated in the exam.

“The exam successfully ended and no problems occurred. This year, many facilities were provided unlike previous years,” said Abdul Baqi Haqqani, head of NEXA.

“The benefit is that a student’s speciality is determined when he graduates from school, before arriving at the university,” said Husama Aziz, chancellor of Kabul University.

According to Abdul Baqi Haqqani, this year’s university entrance exam was arranged for convenience, and 100,000 students took it in four rounds.

“In the Kabul exam that started today, we have fifteen thousand participants, and this process is going on for one day,” he said.

The exam’s takers expressed their sadness that girls were not permitted to take the test this year.

“Education is the right of men and women. Girls should also be educated. We want schools and universities to be opened for girls,” Mohammad Ismail, a participant, told a TOLOnews reporter.

The National Examination Authority (NEXA) officials have stressed that they will classify the entrance test into three sections — medical, social, and scientific –in the coming years.