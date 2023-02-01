Karachi Kings appoint Phil Simmons as Head Coach for HBL PSL 9

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi Kings, Pakistan’s biggest city’s HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, has made a ground-breaking announcement as they named Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming HBL PSL 9.

The franchise proudly welcomes the esteemed Phil Simmons as their Head Coach, marking a significant step in their ongoing revitalization and restructuring process.

Phil Simmons, renowned for his dual role as a star player and as the triumphant coach of the West Indies during the 2016 T20 World Cup, brings a wealth of experience and strategic prowess to the Karachi Kings’ camp.

During his cricket career, Phil Simmons has scored 4,677 runs and picked up 87 wickets. He had a reputation for being an expert limited-over format player.

Karachi is not an unknown territory to the new head coach of Kings’ as he has played a World Cup 1987 match in the city.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Simmons stated, “Returning to Karachi, a city I hold dear from my playing days, feels like a homecoming. I am thrilled to join forces with Haider Azhar and the rest of the team’s think tank, drawing from the rich cricketing heritage of this country.

“I am thankful to team owner Salman Iqbal, CEO Tariq Wasi, and Karachi Kings management for this opportunity. We are eager to move ahead with our rebuilding and restart process of Karachi Kings and establish this franchise as a match-winning unit.”

Salman Iqbal, the owner of Karachi Kings, extended a warm welcome to Simmons, emphasizing the coach’s invaluable addition to the team.

“We are honored to have Phil Simmons join us as the Head Coach. His remarkable track record as a coach and player speaks volumes about his calibre. We are confident his leadership will drive Karachi Kings to greater heights.”

The Karachi Kings management expresses confidence in this revamped coaching ensemble, aiming to create a formidable team ready to conquer the challenges of the upcoming HBL PSL 9.