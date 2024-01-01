Karachi Kings’ Tim Seifert eyes top-four finish in PSL 9

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Home side Karachi Kings’ wicketkeeper batter Tim Seifert on Thursday, asserted that the team is confident and is focused on finishing the group stage of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 in the top four.

Seifert addressed the post-match press conference after Karachi Kings’ narrow five-wicket defeat against Quetta Gladiators and stated that winning or losing is part of the game but his team’s prime goal is the top-four finish.

“In this tournament, we had some close games. And obviously, we get a bit of a break now, a few trainings which would be good for the lads. But looking at the table, we are still very much in the tournament,” said Seifert.

“And that is cricket, [especially] T20 cricket, sometimes it does come down to the last ball and there has to be a winner or a loser. So, unfortunately, we are on the wrong side.

“But boys are still very confident and we’re still in the running to make the top four which is the main thing.”

Tim Seifert further praised Sherfane Rutherford’s brilliance with the bat which lifted the Gladiators to snatch a narrow victory from the Kings but at the same time acknowledged that the Kings’ bowlers made a few mistakes in execution.

“They hit the ball very cleanly but I think at the same time we probably didn’t quite execute to them. Potentially gave them too many balls that they could hit for a six.

“And, you know close games like that, it does come down to one ball. I think, yeah, it was one of those games, where we were on top and then they came back.

“But, obviously, you take the hat off, they hit the ball very cleanly.”

Tim Seifert further opened up about the different conditions but asserted that he now has a good understanding of the wickets and foresees a big score for Karachi Kings in the coming matches.

“Yeah, a bit different from back home in New Zealand, the wickets. But, I’ve played enough around the world like India and CPL [West Indies] which have similar conditions.

“But yeah, it always takes a little bit of time to adjust and now two games here for myself. So, now I have a good understanding of the wickets and hopefully going forward I can put up a big score on the board.