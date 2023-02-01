Kashmir settlement vital for peace: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), COAS engaged in a candid discourse with members of prominent US think tanks and media.

COAS, during the interaction, put across Pakistan’s perspective on regional security, transnational terrorism and importance of maintaining strategic stability in South Asia. COAS said that Pakistan is a country of consequence both from geopolitical and geoeconomic perspective and wishes to develop itself as a hub of connectivity and a gateway to Central Asia and beyond, however, eschews Bloc Politics and believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries.

COAS highlighted that Pakistan desires to broaden bilateral engagement with the US through long term multi domain partnership. He highlighted that his interactions during the visit to the US with Political and Military leadership have been very positive and forward looking for further strengthening the relationship.

COAS also highlighted that Pakistan has stood as a bulwark against transnational terrorism for decades for ensuring regional stability and global peace and security. It has made unparalleled contributions and sacrifices in its enduring fight against terrorism and will continue to fight till logical end, in line with the aspirations of people Pakistan.

COAS also stressed upon the need for resolution of Kashmir Issue as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the UNSC Resolutions. He said, “Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute and no unilateral action can alter the nature of this dispute against the wishes of millions of people of the area.” COAS also emphatically highlighted the immediate need for ending the sufferings in Ghaza, provision of humanitarian assistance and implementation of two state solution for enduring peace in the region. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by the Ambassador of Pakistan to United States.