Kevin Pietersen set for Quetta Gladiators return in new role

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Former England star Kevin Pietersen is likely to join Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators in a new role, during the next edition of the tournament.

The 39-year-old had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, after having played his last game for Quetta Gladiators in the 2018 edition of the PSL. “Pietersen is a great friend of mine.

I asked him to join the side as mentor but he declined due to presence of Sir Viv Richards, in order to avoid creating any issue,” said Omar in a teleconference. “We can’t keep many mentors but I’m confident that next year he will join us in a new role.”

Omar blamed scheduling and travelling issues as the main reason behind his team’s below-par performance in PSL season five. Defending champions, Quetta, finished on the fifth position in the points table, with nine points from 10 group stage games.

“After our initial games in Karachi, our players didn’t get chance to relax. There came a time, when we had to rush to the venue directly from the airport to play the match,” he said.

Speaking about Umar Akmal’s suspension just before the beginning of the season, Omar said that the middle-order batsman’s exit disturbed the combination of the side. “He [Umar Akmal] is one of the finest middle-order batsmen in Pakistan and it was a major loss for our side when he was suspended hours before the start of PSL 5.

I would say that it damaged 30 per cent strength of our team,” he said.