Khalid: We want peace, not compromise

KABUL (TOLO News): The acting minister of defense, Asadullah Khalid, on Monday spoke of a willingness for peace talks with the Taliban but said he will not accept a compromise under the peace talks.

Khalid, while addressing thousands of soldiers at the graduation ceremony for the Afghan National Army’s Commando Corps, said that human rights should be preserved and that commandos should work to prevent civilian causalities in the battlefield.

“We are committed to peace talks, but we as Afghanistan`s armed forces will not allow any deal to sacrifice our two-decade achievements,” added Khalid.

“In every part of the county where our enemies raise their heads, the commandos will reach them there,” said Farhad Tanha, a graduate.

“The commandos provide honor for everyone and I am very happy to be a commando member,” said Sayed Ahsanullah another graduate.