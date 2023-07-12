Kim Jong Un ecstatic at second test of solid-fuel ICBM

SEOUL : North Korean leader Kim Jong Un clapped in delight as the country successfully launched its newest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) – the solid-fuel Hwasong-18 – state media images showed.

Dressed in a white suit and flanked by his wife and key aides, Kim personally oversaw the second test of the ICBM on Wednesday, state media said.

The missile, which North Korea tested previously in April, flew 1,001 kilometres at a maximum altitude of 6,648km before falling into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

The launch was a “grand explosion” that shook “the whole planet”, KCNA said.

Citing what he said was an “unstable situation” on the Korean peninsula, Kim also called for “more intense efforts” to boost North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

The confirmation of the launch, reported by South Korea and Japan on Wednesday, comes amid a deterioration in relations between the two Koreas.

Kim has called for ramping up weapons development, while Seoul has stepped up security cooperation with the United States.

Seoul described Wednesday’s launch as “a grave provocation that damages the peace and security of the Korean peninsula”.

The United Nations, the US and other countries also condemned the test, which took place as NATO leaders were meeting in Europe.

Under Kim Jong Un, North Korea has embarked on an ambitious programme to modernise its military and develop new weaponry. [KCNA via KNS and AFP]

The launch took place from an undisclosed location in North Korea just days after Pyongyang threatened to shoot down US spy planes that it alleged had violated its airspace. [KCNA via KNS and AFP]

The Hwasong-18 is North Korea’s first ICBM to use solid propellants, which can allow faster deployment of missiles during a war. [KCNA via Reuters]

KCNA shared pictures showing what it said were the separation stages, noting the missile was flown on a lofted trajectory to a high altitude for safety. This image shows what it said was “the separation in the second stage”. [KCNA via KNS and AFP]

This image shows “the separation in the third stage”, according to KCNA. The missile finally splashed into the sea about 250km west of northern Japan’s Okushiri island. [KCNA via KNS and AFP]

Officials from North Korea’s General Directorate of Missiles also celebrated the missile’s successful launch. [KCNA via KNS and AFP]

The Hwasong-18’s 74-minute flight time was the longest ever for a North Korean missile test, KCNA said. [KCNA via KNS and AFP]

The launch was in breach of a United Nations ban on ballistic missile testing and will be discussed at a Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday. [KCNA via Reuters]

