King Salman calls on international community to stop crimes against Palestinians

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and stop brutal Israeli crimes against Palestinians on Sunday.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari ahead of Ramadan, King Salman said the suffering of the Palestinians pained him, stressing the need for safe humanitarian corridors.

The king thanked God for blessing the Kingdom with the Two Holy Mosques and allowing it to take care of the holy sites, expand them, and serve visitors and pilgrims who flock to them.

He thanked Saudi soldiers stationed at the borders, all military and security personnel, and all state sector employees for their dedication to serving their country.

The king also prayed that God bestow peace and blessings on the Muslim nation and the entire world during the holy month.

Courtesy: arabnews