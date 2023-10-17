Kohat administration launches “OSHO” Cleanliness initiative

F.P. Report

KOHAT: In order to effectively implement the much cherished goal of a clean and green Pakistan, the Commissioner Kohat Division, Mr. Muhammad Ali Shah inaugurated the launch of the “Osho” initiative on 4th October, 2023, in the conference room of his office at Kohat.

In his introductory remarks, the Commissioner Kohatemphasized that ensuring a clean and green Kohat Division has been his topmost priority since his assumption of charge as Commissioner Kohat. He further stated that it is a matter of great pride for him that in order to materializehis much desired objective, the Deputy Commissioner Orakzai, Mr. Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah and his team has pioneered the development of a simple and effective Software Application based solution to address public grievances regarding cleanliness. The Commissioner further assured that after its successful piloting in District Orakzai, Osho initiative will be replicated in all the other four Districts of Kohat Division.

In his detailed presentation to the media, the Deputy Commissioner Orakzai, Mr. Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah elaborated that the “Osho” initiative is an attempt to institutionalize Commissioner Kohat’s vision of a clean and green Kohat. It basically involves the sharing of public grievances regarding cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in the simplest and most direct manner through an Android Software Application with the District Administration and immediate remedial response by the District Administration. The App allows the public to share image of an unclean or dirty spot from anywhere in District Orakzai with the District Administration. The image with default uploading of the geographical coordinates will then be referred onward to the concerned department with an immediate deadline to ensure cleanliness of the spot. Once the spot is cleaned, the pictorial evidence of the cleaned spot will be shared back with the public with the “Osho” tag and a thumbs up icon by the District Administration. The DC further explained that a very commonly used Pashto word “Osho”, which emphasizes satisfactory accomplishment of a task has been selected for the initiative, so that the public can easily relate to it.

DC Orakzaialso highlighted that in order to keep it in within administratively manageable limits, the App initially allows the uploading of images relating to municipal services of removing sewerage, garbage and roadside debris or construction material. The District Administration will task the Tehsil Municipal Administrations, Local Government Department and the Communication and Works Department for redressal of the public grievance in this regard.

DC Orakzai remarked that the Osho initiative is the first initiative of its kind not only in the Province of Khyber Pakthunkhwa but the entire country. It is distinct from previously existing public grievance redressal or complaint management systems at it empowers the public in the simplest, immediate and most effective way by enabling it to operationalize the government’s entire municipal service delivery system just by clicking an image. The public does not have to share any other information such their name, address, CNIC etc. to set the Osho paradigm in motion. The Osho initiative is also expected to have a visibly undeniable impact in terms of citizen satisfaction and improving government’s credibility, as it involves public grievance redressal within an immediate deadline only through pictorial evidence, as a “picture is worth a thousand words”.

DC Orakzai also outlined the operational framework of the Osho initiative by highlighting that in order to provide the much needed legal and administrative support, the Commissioner Kohat will notify an Osho Task Force at the Divisional, District and Sub-Divisional level, headed respectively by the Commissioner, DC and ACs. The Divisional, District and Sub-Divisional Task Forces will respectively hold monthly, fortnightly and weekly implementation reviews to ensure that all public complaints are effectively redressed. The Osho initiative will also have a strong accountability component, whereby any officer or official not performing in a satisfactory manner will be penalized as per the provisions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administration (Public Service Delivery and Good Governance) Act, 2020and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2011.

DC Orakzai concluded his presentation by hinting at the future potential uses of the Osho Application through further development, such as using it for getting public feedback regarding government initiatives and conveying public service messages.

Subsequently, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Orakzai, Mr. Shahbaz Khan successfully demonstrated the operation of the Osho Software Application and briefed the media about its technical specifications.