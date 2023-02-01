KP Caretaker CM Azam Khan passes away

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azakm Khan passed away on Saturday.

He was admitted to a private hospitali on Friday night after his health deteriorated. Spokesperson RMI Hospital Shabbir Shahsaid he was admitted to ICU in a critical state, He said Azam was suffering from different diseases including heart problem.

Azam’s funeral prayer will be offered in Cahrsadda.

Muhammad Azam Khan served as the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 21st January, 2023 until his death today (11 November 2023). He was appointed by Governor Haji Ghulam Ali after the dissolution of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 18th January, 2023.

He was born in a village named Parrang in Charsadda. He had a law degree from the University of Peshawar. Muhammad Azam Khan had passed Bar At Law from Lincoln’s Inn College London. He joined District Management Group after passing Civil Service Examination, who retired from the top slot of Chief Secretary, Khyber Pukkhtoonkhwa.